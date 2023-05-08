The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

In honour of International Female Ride Day, a team of motorcyclists took off on a Saturday road trip

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The women strapped on their helmets for a road trip across the Central West. Photo contributed.
The women strapped on their helmets for a road trip across the Central West. Photo contributed.

Around 15 women hit the roads on a massive motorcycle trek in honour of International Female Ride Day on May 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.