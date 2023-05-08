Around 15 women hit the roads on a massive motorcycle trek in honour of International Female Ride Day on May 6.
Barellan woman Christi Hartwig, the Australian ambassador for Women Riders World Relay, organises the ride every year to help raise awareness of women riders for both others on the roads and manufacturers.
The women took to the roads on May 6, as they've done for 17 years - this year beginning in Orange before heading to Grenfell and Barellan.
Ms Hartwig said that it was a male-dominated sport so it was important to keep women's presence in mind.
"It's something we try and do at least once a year. I try and raise awareness for women riders here in Australia. We are a minority, it is a male-dominated sport so it's nice just to let the companies know that us women are out there and are interested."
Women Riders World Relay is a not-for-profit inspiring women to put on a helmet and hit the streets - running a worldwide relay that in 2021, spanned 86 countries.
Ms Hartwig said where the companies lacked in female representation was mostly in safe rider apparel.
"The garments, the apparel. You walk into any motorcycle store and it's mostly for men and mostly black."
The black wasn't a deal-breaker, but with riders facing the constant danger of drivers not seeing them, she said it would be nice to have more contrasting colours for high-visibility.
"It'd be nice if there was more variety ... we need some contrasting colours out there so we can be seen."
Ms Hartwig also runs the facebook page 'Women Motorcycle Riders' to help unite female motorcycle riders.
