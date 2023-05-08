Marian Catholic College is getting ready to rock and roll, with the upcoming cabaret show 'A Night at the Theatre' slated for Friday and Saturday night.
It will be a comeback for the school which was unable to showcase the musical event 'Hairspray' last year due to influx of flu cases and restrictions.
2020's show was also cancelled due to the pandemic.
Things are set to go off with a bang this weekend, with students from Years 9 to 12 putting on the sixth cabaret show to occur since 2013.
The major theme of the night will be musicals, with memorable homages to The Lion King, Hamilton, Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray, We Will Rock You geared to get feet tapping.
While the night is being orchestrated by creative arts students, it will also be an opportunity for the school's hospitality team to shine.
Newly installed catering facilities will allow hospitality students to flourish in delivering culinary creations on the night.
This year the show will include a variety of different sets and layers in performance delivery, as well as additional lighting geared to deliver a sensational spectacle.
The show is being directed by well-regarded and accomplished creative arts director Matt Seagrave.
Mr Seagrave has extensive experience with not just school but community shows, including the upcoming Griffith Regional Theatre production of The Wedding Singer.
"Matt's been involved with a large number of productions, drawing on a wide berth of experience and as an accomplished musician," 'A Night at the Theatre' producer, Belinda Aventi, said.
Show-goers have the option of seeing the performance on Friday or Saturday night, and tickets are available here to anyone in the community.
Already around 180 are booked in each night and those numbers are expected to surge.
"It's a terrific learning experience for the students and a great night out for people. I think we will certainly have a crowd," Ms Aventi said.
'A Night at the Theatre' will be held from 6.15pm on Friday at Marian Catholic College, with a repeat event to occur on Saturday at the same time and venue.
