The Griffith Demons were able to secure a couple of titles on their home court after they hosted the finals of the Western Junior League at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
The Demons played host to teams from Dubbo, Bathurst, West Wyalong, Leeton, Narrandera, Mudgee and Orange as thousands of spectators and players took to the courts at Griffith's new sporting complex.
It was a strong weekend, for the hosts were able to come away with four titles and appear in the deciders for all age groups besides one.
The unlucky Griffith side who didn't reach the grand final was the under-18s girls, and despite the best efforts and 36 points from Emmerson Waide, Griffith came up just short 72-71 against Leeton.
The under-12s girls were the first to take home a title as they came away as Division Two champions after a 49-44 win over Narrandera, with Jasmin Fitzpatrick leading the way with 16 points.
The good times kept rolling for the Demons as they came away with the Division Two title after a 70-46 win over West Wyalong, with Jasmin's sister Isabella top scoring with 22.
It was an impressive display from the under-16s girls, who were convincing 53-29 winners over Narrandera in Division One final, with Mackenzie Hassan posting 21 points.
The final title for Griffith went to the under-18s boys as they were able to see off rivals Leeton 77-70 to claim the Division Two title. Mason Salverstro led the way with 33 points.
Meanwhile, the Demons were able to secure three second-place finishes.
The under-14s lost 65-53 to Narrandera in the Division Two final despite strong showings from Max Cullen, Savo Ciampa, Harrison Waide, and James Chambers, all posting double-digit points.
Narrandera was also able to knock over Griffith in the under 12s boys final after they came away with a 64-48 win despite Alec Brady posting 23 points.
The under-16s boys came up just short in their quest for a Division Two title after they fell to a 78-77 point defeat at the hands of Mudgee, with Harry Morel scoring 23 points with Christian Northeast chipping in with 16 points.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
