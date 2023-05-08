St Alban's Cathedral met on Sunday evening to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, praising and wishing good health for the new head of the Anglican Church.
While the coronation was held on Saturday in AEST, and many chose to recognise and celebrate the coronation as it happened with livestreams and news coverage - the St Alban's Cathedral celebrated the coronation with an 'Evensong' service on May 7.
The night drew plenty of people along with dignitaries to the cathedral, bravely facing the cold to come in and pay respect to the new king with music and prayer.
The Very Reverend Thomas Leslie, the Dean of St Alban's, said it was a unique celebration with a solid turnout, particularly considering the time and weather.
"I think it went very well, we had a good turnout. Everyone enjoyed themselves ... it was a good, fun event," he said.
READ MORE
He thanked the Archdeacon of Riverina for his service.
"I think it's worth noting that we had an excellent service. It was interesting what he did with the theme, there were lots of ways he could have taken it," he said.
The cathedral opened it's doors in 1954, making this the first coronation that the building itself has seen - missing Queen Elizabeth II's coronation by a single year.
Very Reverend Thomas Leslie said that seeing the coronation in England was interesting.
"It was interesting to see they've cut it back to something slightly less elaborate than what had been before, while keeping all the pomp and circumstance."
"There would have been a celebration for the 1953 coronation, but this would have been the first in the building."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.