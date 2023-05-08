The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Murrumbidgee Area Homelessness Service makes efforts to address housing shortage

AW
By Allan Wilson
May 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Area Homelessness Service team leader, Judy Tamanisave with one of the donated beds in one of the new-look bedsits. Picture by Allan Wilson
Murrumbidgee Area Homelessness Service team leader, Judy Tamanisave with one of the donated beds in one of the new-look bedsits. Picture by Allan Wilson

Murrumbidgee Area Homelessness Service is nearing the completion of renovations to four bedsits in Binya Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.