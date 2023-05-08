Murrumbidgee Area Homelessness Service is nearing the completion of renovations to four bedsits in Binya Street.
The outlets will make strides providing accommodation to those in need amid the rising cost of living and with winter fast approaching.
All four are already booked out, with those experiencing homelessness able to sign a six-month lease at a considerably lower rate than the median rental market.
While two of the bedsits have had renovations completed, its hoped work on two others will wrap in around a fortnight.
Murrumbidgee Homelessness project manager, Michelle Kilgower, said the upgraded facilities will make a world of difference in allowing those doing it tough to make a fresh start.
"We're trying to move towards a housing first model. At the moment they can sign a six month lease, but it doesn't mean that at the end they have to leave. In this current climate there are few exit points," Ms Kilgower said.
"Rent is too high, the cost of living is through the roof and in most cases there is nowhere for people to go.
"These bedsits allow people to access a property they can be proud of, and have the time and space to start again. Dignity is so important.
She said the bedsits are only a small step in the right direction, with housing a critical issue across the state, including Griffith.
"Someone on job seeker cannot afford to pay $270 a week. Most rentals are one or two bedrooms for around $350," she said.
"The cost of food, electricity, vehicle payments and ongoing maintenance is all going up. It's getting worse and is going to get worse. As part of the Salvation Army, we need every ounce of assistance we can get to help these individuals."
Ms Kilgower said an array of businesses and organisations heard the call for assistance to help with the renovations, and came to the table.
"The Salvation Army committed an amount to the refurbishment. Caesars Griffith was generous in donating new beds worth a combined $5,000.
"Griffith Bunnings kindly donated a new barbecue so people can have a cook up outside when they want, and Griffith Helping Hands put out the call for help.
"MRHS's Clontarf program also installed a vegetable garden, which aids in creating that homely feel.
"This is something we have wanted for a long time but hadn't been able to get to. Beforehand the bedsits were looking a tad tired and worn. The transformation has been amazing."
Team leader, Judy Tamanisave said the bedsits will serve as an important step in allowing individuals to get back on their feet.
"These are transitional options allowing people to start again and get into traditional housing," she said.
"We also act as their landlords, meaning they can gain a rental reference from us at the end of their lease, as long as they meet our criteria during their stay.
"I'm incredibly pleased, considering we had two weeks to transform these bedsits. There's still some work left to do on two of them, but essentially people are able to walk in and live in a place they can be proud. It's extremely important because this has essentially been created by the community for the community, with so much hard work," Ms Tamanisave said.
