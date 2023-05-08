The Area News
Artefacts sought to help celebrate Murrumbidgee Shire Hall centenary

By Allan Wilson
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:30pm
The Murrumbidgee Shire hall in 1998, leading up to an exhibition that was held that year. Picture contributed
The call is out for memorabilia to be displayed for the Murrumbidgee Shire Hall's centenary next month.

