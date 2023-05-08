The call is out for memorabilia to be displayed for the Murrumbidgee Shire Hall's centenary next month.
The hall, located in Darlington Point, has been closed for some time owing to renovations which have recently been completed, including an updated and modernised kitchen and floor improvements.
The hall is set to celebrate it's centenary 101 years after it was erected in July 2022.
The centenary was postponed last year owing to the upgrades.
Over the decades, the venue has housed an array of celebrations and social events, including weddings, balls, and concerts.
Heritage Darlington Point secretary, Mona Finley, says with so many events having been held within its walls, she hopes there is a wealth of photos and other artefacts from over the years that can be displayed.
"The committee is still working on the official opening agenda. But in the meantime, we're keenly looking for anything captured from the past to help showcase the history of this iconic venue in the lead up," Ms Finley said.
"There was a similar commemorative event during the 90s where we had an array of items to showcase and we're hoping some of that might still be available. We're waiting to see what will happen.
"We don't know how much we will obtain but we should be able to get a few items at least.
"I'm very much looking forward to this and collating this memorabilia as it comes through," Ms Finley said.
Scans of photos and other relevant material can be emailed directly to heritagedp@hotmail.com.
The Murrumbidgee Council office in Darlington Point is also offering assistance to those wishing to scan memorabilia.
The Murrumbidgee Shire Hall's centenary will be held on July 1 and will celebrate the halls history along with the completion of renovations carried out for almost three years.
The Darlington Point Public School P&C and Heritage Darlington Point are collaborating to deliver the entertaining evening where attendees will be able to dress in 1920s attire.
The event will be free entry, with food and drinks available to purchase on the night.
Further details about the event are still being organised.
For further information, contact Ms Finley on 6968-4130.
