West Wyalong has held off a plucky Yanco-Wamoon side to open their account for the season with a 32-24 victory at Ron Crowe Oval.
Tries to Michael Uiva, Tom Connors and Luke Chandler-Van Vliet got the Mallee Men off to a good start before a double to Rowan Matthews, and one to Harry Daudravuni had the Hawks back in the game.
A hat-trick to Christopher Mayberry proved to be the difference, and while Matthew Goodwill and Jack Cooper weren't enough for the Hawks and West Wyalong held on for their first win of the season.
Meanwhile, after falling to the Hawks in round one, the Hay Magpies made the trip to Lake Cargelligo and returned with the two points with a 10-point win.
Hugh Crighton had a day out for the Magpies, scoring three tries, with Dylan Lund and Bradley Callaghan scoring one try each.
The Sharks tried to stay in touch with Jaden Kelly and Jayden Buerckner, but it wasn't to be, as they fell 26-16.
