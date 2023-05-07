The Area News
Leeton Greens see off DPC Roosters in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 7 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 7:07pm
Leeton Greens have secured the early bragging rights after taking a 32-20 win over DPC Roosters in the grand final rematch.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

