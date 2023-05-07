Leeton Greens have secured the early bragging rights after taking a 32-20 win over DPC Roosters in the grand final rematch.
The Roosters were the one side that took points off the Greens at home last season, and they made a strong start with Jonathon Sila getting over in the seventh minute.
The lead was short-lived as the Greens were able to get back on level terms as Will Barnes was able to get over the line but with 25 minutes to go in the first half Jonathan Huggett found his way over.
The home side struck back once more when Tyler O'Connell found his way over while Barnes completed a first-half double to see the Greens head into the halftime break with a 14-10 lead.
Roosters captain Adam McCann scored two tries in-between Barnes' third of the afternoon to see the sides locked at 20-all with 20 minutes remaining.
Sebastian Blackett found his way over for the Greens, and when Billy Dickinson knocked over a penalty goal, the Leeton side was out to an eight-point lead with 13 minutes remaining.
Dickinson put the icing on the cake with a try of his own in the final minute to see Leeton maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 32-20 victory over the Roosters.
The win moves the Leeton side into first place on differential over the Black and Whites as the only two teams to start the season with victories.
The Greens will hit the road in round three when they make the trip to Wade Park to take on a Yenda side who are still looking for their first win of the season, while DPC will return home to take on TLU.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
