Black and Whites retain Noel Gale Cup with victory against Yenda in Group 20

By Liam Warren
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 6:31pm
The Black and Whites were able to overcome injuries and a slow end to the first half to secure the Noel Gale Cup after a 30-16 victory over Yenda at Solar Mad Stadium.

