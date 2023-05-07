The Black and Whites were able to overcome injuries and a slow end to the first half to secure the Noel Gale Cup after a 30-16 victory over Yenda at Solar Mad Stadium.
After the Panthers were able to secure a repeat set and then reversed the play as Stephen Broome played in Mosese Naliva, Naliva was able to draw in the last defender before sending in Solo Toru for the opening try of the game nine minutes in.
The lead was short-lived as the Blueheelers were able to hit back in almost the very next set as Todd Granger was able to make a break down the southern touchline and, after drawing in the fullback, passed off to Isaiah Little-Buerckner who scored next to the post.
The back-and-forth nature continued as Broome was able to dart from dummy half, and after sending the Yenda defence the wrong way with a dummy, he ran into the gap created to see the Panthers leading 12-6.
The Black and Whites lost coach Andrew Lavaka after he was sin-binned, and with the numerical advantage, Yenda closed to within two points as Malie Ngu found his way over in the corner.
Yenda became the first side to score back-to-back tries as a grubber from Little-Buerckner was pounced on by Tom Sellars to see the Blueheelers leading 16-12 at the break.
The Panthers made the most of four straight penalties to regain the lead, with Michael Kilby finding his way over, and injuries started to affect both teams, with Mark Tiere coming from the field for the Panthers while Yenda lost Chris Latu.
Solo Toru got over for his second of the game, while after Sellars was sin-binned, the Black and Whites put the game to bed with Naashon Mataora getting over to give the Panthers a 14-point win.
The Black and Whites coach they are still searching for a complete performance.
"We killed ourselves again like we did last week," he said.
"We have to address that and work out our system around that looking into next week's game. There is still a lot of improvement in this side, but we will get there with more games under our belt."
The win meant the Black and Whites were able to maintain possession of the Noel Gale Cup, which was introduced last season during the Panther's centenary games, and Lavaka feels these cups are great recognition for those who work tirelessly for the club.
"It's great to have these cups around; I think there should be more of it," he said.
"This is what we play rugby league for and to recognise those who have come before us."
The Yenda side take on Leeton at Wade Park while the Panthers travel to Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
