Hanwood share the points with Lake Albert in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated May 7 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 5:58pm
Hanwood skipper Daniel Andreazza carries the ball forward in the dying stages of his side's home opener against Lake Albert. Picture by Liam Warren
Hanwood were found lacking in their first game at Hanwood Oval in the Pascoe Cup as they had to settle for a nill-all draw.

