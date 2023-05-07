Hanwood were found lacking in their first game at Hanwood Oval in the Pascoe Cup as they had to settle for a nill-all draw.
Coach Jason Bertacco felt that this was an early wake-up call to show his side that there is still plenty to work on after two wins to start the season.
"We were nowhere near where we need to be, and today shows that," he said.
"We have a lot of work to do. Being on our home deck, we should have been more dominant than we were, and we were just off the pace.
"We have to work out how to get ourselves up again, and the bonus is that we got a point off one of the top teams in the competition."
In a scrappy game, the Hanwood coach feels his side needs to work out how to work their way to get back to playing the way they want to.
"It just seemed like we weren't up to it from the start," he said.
"It didn't seem like anything was really clicking. In both halves, we probably had a 10-15 minute period where we could have snuck a goal and won it, but it would have been unjust with the way we played."
Hanwood had the better of the going in the first 20 minutes before Lake Albert managed to get their way back into the game and had the momentum heading into the break.
It turned into long balls, and the game broke down, but Hanwood had a couple of late chances from set pieces but wasn't able to jag a late goal.
"It turned into a scrap with long balls from both teams, and it didn't live up to either team playing great footy," he said.
Up against a side that is one of the favourites to take out the competition, Bertacco was taking the point as a positive.
"We are a brand new team that is just getting going, so to get this game round three is perfect for us," he said. "We got away with a point, and we know we have a lot to work on. This is where we have to get stuck in and work a bit harder."
The result means that both Lake Albert and Hanwood trail top of the table Tolland by two points after the Tolland side were able to come away with a 5-3 win over Tumut in a high-scoring affair.
It was a tough team for Hanwood men all around as they picked up two points across three games.
It was a nail-biter in the third-grade clash with the Sharks as a second-half double to Zane Vardanega and one to Isaiah Emery saw Hanwood leading 3-2 before Luca Pirrottina turned the ball into his own net to see the home side forced to settle for a draw.
The grand final rematch in second grade didn't fall the way Hanwood would have liked, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
