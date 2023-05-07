The Area News

Debate about building endemic of broad problem

Updated May 7 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After initially condemning Neighbourhood House, Griffith councillors will consider a rescission motion to overturn that decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.