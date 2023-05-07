Debate about building endemic of broad problem

After initially condemning Neighbourhood House, Griffith councillors will consider a rescission motion to overturn that decision.
The building which marked its centenary in 2021, is far from a great example of Australian architecture.
However, it did serve as the city's first police station before passing into community hands.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta has lodged a motion to overturn the demolition of the building because he'd like to see the Multicultural Council of Griffith get some support and preserve the building.
Given the building's appearance from the outside, you'd be forgiven for thinking it should be demolished. No doubt a thorough inspection would reveal a long list of things which need to be fixed or replaced.
Should the building be demolished? We'll that will be a decision for councillors on Tuesday as to whether they go ahead with it.
The whole saga points to broader problem in Griffith which is how we treat aspects of our history.
Within the Griffith's Local Environment Plan 2014, there are buildings and places which contain local heritage.
In the nine years since that document was approved there are now buildings which have been flattened. Neighbourhood House is not among the items of 'local heritage'.
The building isn't likely to evoke the same emotion as the former nurses' quarters or matron's house at the hospital which were demolished some years back.
In the history of European colonisation, Griffith is a relatively young city but it seems we don't really treat what history we have with the care it probably deserves.
Now there's a discussion the community should have: how do we protect a century of Griffith's history, thousands of years of Indigenous history and find the space to grow Griffith.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.