Yoogali SC has ticked off another home game as they finished their three-game stint at Solar Mad Stadium with a derby day win over Wagga City Wanderers.
In true derby style, there was an early yellow card to Joe Preece, but just before the quarter of an hour mark, Preece found his way onto the score sheet once more, following up from his double against Belconnen, to give Yoogali the early lead.
Just before the 30-minute mark, Yoogali doubled their lead, with coach Darren Bailey finding the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season.
The visiting side was able to pull a goal back before halftime, with Tyler Allen finding a way past Michael De Paoli in the Yoogali goal.
It was a tight start to the second half, but just after the hour-mark, Josh De Rossi was able to continue his strong first season in the yellow and blue to push Yoogali out to a 3-1 lead.
Wagga wasn't going away, though, as Nashwan Sulaiman found the back of the net, and it was back to a one-goal game with 15 minutes remaining.
Samuel Raciti was able to push up from the back to get Yoogali back out to a two-goal lead, and four minutes later, the game was put to bed with De Rossi scoring his second goal of the game to wrap up a 5-2 victory over their rivals.
The win for Yoogali and Queanbeyan City drawing with Belconnen United sees the Griffith-based club able to rise into second place on the ladder.
It was a good day for the under-23s as well, with goals to Josh Keenan and Fabian Cacopardo finding the back of the net in a 2-0 win.
