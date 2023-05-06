In what has been a difficult start to the season, the Griffith Blacks finally have a reason to celebrate after travelling down to the border and coming away with a nail-biting win over Albury.
It wasn't the best of starts, with two first-half tries for the Steamers, had them 12-3 up at the break, with Jisharn Harrison's penalty goal the only point the visitors could register.
It was a good start to the second half as Keli Henry was able to barge his way over five minutes into the second stanza to close the gap to four points.
With 21 minutes remaining in the clash, Henry was able to get over again, and the Blacks held their first lead of the season.
RELATED
The Griffith side was able to hold on to take their first points of the season and lift themselves off the bottom of the ladder.
It was a similar story in the third-grade clash as the Blacks were able to hold on to take a 26-25 victory, while the second-grade's tough start to the season continued after they fell 26-17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.