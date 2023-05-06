The Griffith Swans have flexed their muscles in quite a fashion after putting their arch-rivals Leeton-Whitton to the sword at the Leeton Showgrounds.
The visiting side was quick out of the gates with a four-goals-to-none opening term, with Patrick Payne, Alex Page, Mason Rosegreen and Rhys Pollock kicking the opening goals.
As the rain swept across the showgrounds, Leeton was able to force a couple of sloppy turnovers and pulled a goal back through Darcey Cullen early in the second term, but it was one-way traffic from there.
Payne got his second of the day before Henry Delves found his way onto the goal kickers list, and two in quick succession for Page had the Swans in control with a 47-point lead at the main break.
Griffith was able to run away with the game from that point, and any time the Crows tried to get moving forward, the Swans would be able to hit them quickly on the counter.
The Crows would be kept to just two points in the final term, with the Swans kicking 15 straight goals to come away with a 19.10 (124) to 1.3 (9) victory.
For Swans coach Greg Dreyer, he felt that was one of the best all-round performances from the club during his time as a coach.
"I was happy with the consistent game," he said.
"That is our best team win and best four quarters for a couple of years. It was a big day for them to have an AFL player down, so there was every reason for them to play well, but the fact that we stuck to our game and did not take away from that with the emotion of the derby."
The Swans were able to get plenty of goals off rebound entries, with Rosengreen playing a vital role with his speed, and the Swans coach felt that came from them playing to their strengths.
"I thought the second quarter when it rained, we got a bit stagnant, but once we got to run and link up, that is our strength, the run and carry," he said.
"That started to work, and then we were a bit more direct, and we were able to get Tosco (James Toscan) and Delvesy (Henry Delves) on the end of it."
Canberra recruits Alex Page, and Rhys Pollock was among the Swan's bests once more, alongside Jay Summers, Toscan, Nathan Richards and Sam Foley.
The Swans head to Narrandera next weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
