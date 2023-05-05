The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley not hopeful of budget outcomes for region

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 5 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Farrer, Sussan Ley. Picture, file
Member for Farrer, Sussan Ley. Picture, file

Deputy opposition leader and member for Farrer, Sussan Ley, has weighed in on what she expects to come out of Labor's budget next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.