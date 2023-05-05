Top 5 90's Trends Making A Comeback in 2023

Here are the top 5 90's trends experts say are making a comeback in 2023!

This is branded content.

The Spice Girls, Blockbuster, Tamagotchis; the 90's saw the emergence of many iconic entities and nostalgic memories. Most notable was the signature look sported in the era, inspired by the biggest stars of the time (thank you, Justin Timberlake).

Many 90's fashion trends have luckily stayed in the past, (think wafer-thin eyebrows, tinted glasses and exposed g-strings) but there are a few trends making a comeback this year, and we're so happy they are!

1) Velvet

This super snuggly and luxurious fabric is coming back into our lives in a big way this year. Historically linked to high fashion and nobility, velvet is a fabric that affirms royalty. You will feel rather regal with this glorious material wrapped around you; just be careful not to overdo it.



Outfit Trends suggests that while velvet will suit any body type, you must choose your accessories carefully to make your outfit shine. A tight mini skirt or a bodycon style dress will create a stunning silhouette and instantly lift any outfit. Velvet is back, and we're crushing, HARD.

2) Combat boots

We're talking 90's grunge vibes, but don't worry, you won't have to risk breaking your neck to achieve this look this year. A nostalgic grunge look can be achieved with a modest platform or chunky heel. Pair with a mini skirt or biker short for a bold look, or tone down a mini summer dress for a feminine smart-casual outfit. Brand House Direct have loads of Chelsea boot styles to achieve the perfect look.

3) Blue Eyeshadow

Our minds may go straight to Britney and Christina when we think of a blue lid, but this trend is making a big statement right now. Forget a neutral smokey eye and opt for something with a bit more WOW factor. Experts discuss 15 ways to wear blue eyeshadow in 2023 here. Whether you go for a daring cobalt graphic or a subtle baby blue shimmer, blue eyeshadow makes a huge impact.

4) Double Denim

The beauty of this trend is that we've all got this in our wardrobe, we've just not been brave enough to pair the items together, until now. British-American fashion designer Tan France suggests, when doubling down on denim, "keep it tonal"; low contrast hues go together well. Avoid super dark denim with white wash, and finish the look with white sneakers to keep it looking fresh.

5) Baggy Pants

Slouchy, comfortable utility style pants are on their way back into your life this year. Cargo pants with a cropped baby tee are a fashionable alternative to athleisure wear and can be worn to the same destinations. Allegra Shaw gives a tutorial on how to style baggy pants here. Don't worry, the super low-rider pants are still out, and staying out.

