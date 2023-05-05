Councillors have lodged a motion to backtrack on demolishing the old community centre, to be voted on at the next council meeting on May 9.
Councillors Dino Zappacosta, Simon Croce and Christine Stead have put forward the motion following discussion at April 26's meeting about the multicultural centre's ideas for the building.
Carmel La Rocca, the president of the multicultural council, previously spoke on her intention to put the space to use once the building had come down - but questioned the necessity of the destruction in the first place.
Following that, Cr Zappacosta wanted to rescind the decision at the last meeting but was informed he would have to lodge a rescission motion.
"When they talked about possible use, I thought it was a great concept that they're very interested in acquiring the building itself," he said at the meeting.
"In that light, I think council should do whatever it can to assist the Multicultural Council in applying for as much funding as they can but I do know the NSW Multicultural Council is very keen to foster further relationships with Griffith."
He followed, explaining the importance of emphasising Griffith's multicultural community and previous successes of the Multicultural Council.
"I'd like to see council give the Multicultural Council a bit of support and am moving the motion that Griffith give the Multicultural Council funding to upgrade the neighbourhood house."
Mayor Doug Curran said that he had no issue with the proposal, but that they would have to open up expressions of interest to the entire community and other groups for due diligence.
'In terms of supporting the Multicultural Council, we haven't made a decision as a council that they be designated that Crown reserve," he explained.
He and general manager Brett Stonestreet added that the decision had already been made, and that if grant funding was gained, the expectation was that the building was going to be demolished.
Not to be deterred, Cr Zappacosta has now lodged the rescission motion to go back on destroying Neighbourhood House.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
