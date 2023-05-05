Griffith's leaders have welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement to create easier pathways for New Zealanders to become Australian citizens.
New laws to be introduced this July are also expected to make it easier for 'Kiwis' to vote and apply for government benefits.
In Griffith, just under 400 people identify as having been born in New Zealand, making up 1.6 per cent of our population, according to the 2021 Census.
It's hoped the move could see the figure surge as more New Zealanders look to settle in the regions, aiding workforce shortages in Griffith and other areas.
Griffith Multicultural Council president, Carmel La Rocca, says the changes will allow New Zealanders to build a life in Griffith, free of uncertainty.
"I think it's been a long time coming," Ms La Rocca said.
"To streamline these laws and make it easier for people to migrate and settle, given the lack of labor we have in Australia and our region at the moment, is terrific."
She envisions the changes will entice more people from New Zealand to relocate to Australia.
"Because Australia and New Zealand are very similar, I think they would find it a lot easier to move here, become permanent residents and claim citizenship," she said.
"The flexibility will give them more confidence to live in Australia.
"It's particularly good for New Zealanders with young families being able to obtain government benefits while they're not able to go back to work due to things like maternity leave.
"I've been talking to some New Zealanders here who were able to get baby support through Centrelink while unable to work, but had a tough time with other assistance."
She says she would also like to see the incentive extended to citizens of other nationalities living in Australia.
"If they have certainty, they will be more willing to invest in the local economy and their outlook for jobs and housing will greatly improve because they will have a more certain future, rather than being uneasy about whether they will have to go back," she said.
Griffith City mayor, Doug Curran, says it will be a huge benefit for both New Zealanders and the Griffith area.
"Anything that helps us improve our current employment shortage and attracts more workers will be a great benefit to our city," he said.
"I would also hope it attracts them to our area given the opportunities we have. We have plenty of employment options. If the government makes it easier for them to come here and supports them with benefits, I can't see any reason why it wouldn't attract more of them.
"As an area with such a need for workers at the moment, this is a really positive thing for our community," Cr Curran said.
The law change will also be more closely aligned with citizenship laws for Australians living in New Zealand.
