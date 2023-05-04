The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Griffith water auction will be making their awaited return at the 2023 Riverina Field Days

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Principal of Wilks Water, Tom Wilks. Photo on file.
Principal of Wilks Water, Tom Wilks. Photo on file.

Going once, going twice, sold!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.