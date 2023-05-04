Going once, going twice, sold!
This year's Riverina Field Days will feature the return of the Wilks Water Auction, taking the stage once more to sell water allocations and connect with existing clients.
Wilks Water will be setting up shop at the Riverina Field Days - with a half-social, half-business approach to returning.
Owner Tom Wilks noted that it had been several years since they'd been in town.
"It's good to get over there and say g'day to a few clients, fly the flag," he said.
"It's a bit of fun ... just another service we offer. We're mostly just pleased to see the clients we talk to and don't often get to meet, put a name to the face."
The auction will be a mixed bag of allotments and entitlements, with plenty of water from the Murrumbidgee and the Murray, and allotments from the Lachlan in Victoria.
Mr Wilks said that while they didn't have as much as previous years, it would be enough to 'put on a bit of a show' and ensure there was supply to meet demand.
"It's a good way to test the market, see where the market really is - an auction is a pretty pure form of finding values," Mr Wilks said.
"It helps people make decisions, there's a bit of flow-on after the auction, interest created. One thing we're doing for the first time is auctioning leases of high-security Murrumbidgee water ... There's a few lots of water coming off lease, so we thought we'll try and auction them."
The auctions are becoming a family affair for Mr Wilks, with his nephew Joe running the auctions and other family members coming out to lend a hand.
He added that there were still plenty of space for new lots, and registrations to buy are still open at wilkswater.com.au.
The auction will start at 2pm on May 12, next to the cooking demonstrations and beer tent at the Riverina Field Days.
