LETTERS: Barry Humphries' will be greatly missed

Another loss of yet another of Australia's, and the world's, favourite icons with the recent death of "Dame Edna".
This man enabled enabled people to 'laugh' and 'think' on things at the same time.
One of his best comical contributions (I feel) was when hew as at a gala performance in the company of King Charles and Camilla in their 'balcony seat' and he turned to them and said "I'm off" for they have "found me a better seat".
Yet there he was amidst royalty itself.
The crazy world we live in today needs more such people like him to relieve its people from the daily seriousness of life with a little humour to lighten the load albeit momentary.
Vale Barry Humphries as the world mourns his passing the likes of which we may never see again.
There is plenty of evidence to back Member for Murray Helen Dalton's claim that she built strong relationships with Labor whilst they were in opposition (Best chance for Murray, Area News, April 18).
Despite having served with the centre-right Nationals and Shooters and Fishers, Ms Dalton voted with the left of centre Labor opposition 70 per cent of the time in the last parliament.
She also severely criticised and lampooned the Coalition at every opportunity and audaciously claimed credit for the funds that poured into the Murray electorate whilst the Nationals and Liberals controlled the state treasury for the last 12 years.
We can be certain that the city-centric Labor government is pleased to have the so called independent hop on board with them,
Labor now governs all mainland jurisdictions in Australia for the first time in 15 years, including federally.
This has caused concern among some in regional electorates who typically vote for the L/NP.
However, in his address last year to the National Farmers Federation, it can be argued that Labor leader Anthony Albanese demonstrated a stronger commitment to the needs of rural and regional Australia than his predecessor Scott Morrison.
Albanese's speech highlighted the importance of fixing trade relations with China, improving connectivity through the NBN, improving road and rail transport, addressing the skills shortage, and creating job opportunities through renewable energy.
Despite Albanese's promises, according to chief executive of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, Natalie Egleton country voters still prefer a party focused on their specific needs, and the National Party managed to retain all its seats.
However, ANU's post-election analysis revealed that almost one in three voters chose minor parties or independent candidates in the election, the highest number in almost a century.
This suggests that voters are more interested in policies and people than parties.
The National Party's focus on mining, particularly fossil fuels, is becoming less popular, particularly with young voters who are concerned about the environment.
David Littleproud, the current leader of the National Party, will have to work hard to keep the party relevant.
However, his opposition to stronger action on climate change and emissions reduction may not bode well for the party's future.
