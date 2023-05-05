The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Barry Humphries' will be greatly missed

Updated May 19 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Barry Humphries' will be greatly missed
LETTERS: Barry Humphries' will be greatly missed

'WE'LL NEVER SEE HIS LIKE AGAIN'

Another loss of yet another of Australia's, and the world's, favourite icons with the recent death of "Dame Edna".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.