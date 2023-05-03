Yoogali SC will head into this weekend looking to finish their three-game home stint with success when they welcome local rival Wagga City Wanderers to Solar Mad Stadium.
The Wagga City side has had the wood over Yoogali in recent seasons, and both sides have made solid starts to the season.
Yoogali SC coach Darren Bailey isn't paying too much attention to the past meetings between the two sides.
"I think history between the clubs has been like that (in favour of Wagga)," he said.
" Every game is a new game, and there is no point looking at the history because this is the one that matters."
It is shaping up as an evenly matched game, with both sides having started the season with two wins and two defeats but coming into the game off the back of contrasting results.
Yoogali SC will head into the game after condemning Belconnen United to their first defeat of the season, while Wagga City fell to Brindabella to hand the Blues their first win of the season.
For Bailey, it has been his side's response to the opening rounds results that have pleased him the most.
"I think we have adjusted what we needed to, and we will continue to do that going forward," he said.
"Everyone has stuck to the task we have set, and we are moving together really well."
The Yoogali side could also be boosted by the return of Andrew Vitucci, who hasn't been able to make an appearance yet this season, and Bailey feels he may still be a week away from making a first-grade return.
Rather than pointing to the performance of a couple of players, he feels that it has come down to the way the group has come together at the start of the season.
"I think as a collective unit, we have all understood what we are trying to achieve here and what we are pushing towards," he said.
"It is a collective push rather than any one individual. I think everyone brings their own bits of flare and leadership to the group, and that is what has been great to see, people stepping up to that position."
Meanwhile, this weekend is also shaping up as a good chance for the under-23s to continue their good start to the season.
A Josh Keenan double helped the Yoogali side improve their position on the under-23s ladder with a 2-1 win over Belconnen United.
The Yoogali side head into the weekend three points behind top of the table ahead of their clash with the sixth-placed Wanderers.
The action will get underway at Solar Mad Stadium with the under-23s clash at 1pm with the first-grade clash slated for 3.15pm.
