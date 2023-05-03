After holding off a plucky TLU side last weekend, the Black and Whites will look to make a strong start to their home campaign against the Yenda Blueheelers.
It will be the nearest thing to a derby for both sides this season, and Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka knows his side will need to be ready for a determined Blueheelers outfit.
"They are coming off a loss, so they will be looking to regroup and trying to get their first win," he said.
"We know that they are going to be strong, and it is as close to a local derby as we are going to get."
The Panthers were able to make a winning start to the season with a 10-point win over the Sharks, but Lavaka knows there is still plenty to improve on.
"It was pretty basic, we just have to hold the ball, which we did really well in the first half, but then we started to fall asleep," he said. "We just need to complete sets. It is pretty basic, it's only round one, and it is a long season. If we can work on those mistakes, we will be right."
The Yenda side will need to be at the top of their game early if they want to prevent the Black and Whites from making a similar start this weekend.
Last weekend against DPC, the ROosters were able to give themselves a head start on the scoreboard before ill-discipline crept into both side's game, and the Blueheelers' best chance of success this weekend will come from them keeping parity in playing numbers.
The action at Solar Mad Stadium will get underway on Sunday with the under-18s followed by League Tag at 12.15pm. First grade is slated for a 2.35pm start.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
