It has been a difficult start to the Griffith Blacks' first-grade season, but there is hope that it could turn around as they prepare to head to the border to take on Albury.
The Blacks are heading into another long road trip off the back of a frustrating defeat at the hands of Waratahs but taking on a side who fell heavily last time out, coach Chris McGregor is hopeful they can get their first win of the season.
"I think we have a good opportunity because they are coming off a big defeat at the hands of Ag College," he said.
"The loss of Simon (Star) and Blake (Theunissen) isn't going to help things, but I know whoever we put in that position will have a crack."
The loss of Theunissen will hurt the forward pack that is in need of some leadership, and it is looking like it could be a prolonged stint on the sideline with a calf injury picked up in round one but aggravated against Waratahs and will see him out of the side for at least the next fortnight.
The prognosis for Star is slightly more promising, with McGregor feeling that he is a chance to play this weekend, having rolled his ankle against Waratahs, but depending on how Thursday's training goes, they may be able to welcome back some of their missing players.
With it being a difficult start to the season, McGregor has challenged the side to improve week to week.
"They are down a little bit, but we can rally," he said.
"We have a really young group this year, and I am really proud of them.
"They aren't giving up, but my biggest thing is that we need to keep improving. It's ok to say the boys are having a go, and they definitely are, but we have to do the basics better every weekend.
"Defensively, we have to be better and make sure we stick our first tackles and make sure we don't shoot in. Attacking, we have to hold onto the ball better and run our right channels, and we have to be quicker at the breakdown.
"We had two or three blokes over 25 again last week, and they are a really young bunch, so the effort is there, but the execution needs to be better, and that will come with more first-grade experience."
All three men's grades will make the trip down to Murrayfield on Saturday, with thirds kicking off at 12.35pm. The second grade will follow before the first grade kicks off at 3.15pm.
