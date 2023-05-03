It will be a busy day at Hanwood Oval as the Pascoe Cup side returns home for the first time in the 2023 season, and they won't be coming alone.
All five grades in the Football Wagga competition will be in action on across Sunday, with games starting at 9am.
Coach Jason Bertacco feels this is the best way to start their season at home.
"Third grade originally scheduled for Saturday being moved to Sunday, and we also have a junior state cup game in the 14s/15s and girls there as well," he said.
"The club is pretty excited to kick off at home with a full card. Having a full day gets everyone together because we have all been at different ovals and whatnot to start the year.
"So to get everyone together for our first home game makes it even better."
Bertacco missed the Hanwood side maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with a big win over Tumut but was pleased that his side was able to put the game away despite the conditions.
"The conditions were pretty horrible, so to score and create as many chances as we did and the way we kept control of the ball in the conditions, It is a positive," he said. "The new boys are starting to buy into, and the boys who are stepping up from last year's third and reserves are fighting for spots and have bought in as well."
One of those new players in, Will Piva, found his scoring form last weekend with a hat-trick to add alongside his goal on his debut in round one.
This weekend will be a test of where Hanwood are at in the Pascoe Cup as they come up against a fancied Lake Albert Sharks.
The Sharks started the season with a 10-1 win over Tumut before drawing with South Wagga last weekend in a bit of a surprise.
"From all reports from all of the Wagga and out-of-town clubs, everyone is talking up Lake Albert as the team to beat," he said.
"They have kept their core group from last year and recruited pretty well. They have started the season off strongly, and this will now test where we are at, and we are looking forward to it."
The Hanwood side is the leader in the competition and has picked up two wins to start the season, equal on points with Tolland, who had the bye last weekend.
Meanwhile, Lake Albert is two points further back with four points, level with South Wagga and Wagga United. Heading into the weekend, Bertacco knows what to expect in terms of game plan from the Sharks.
"They are a very attacking and tall team, so they will be pretty physical in the air, so it will be about combating that," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
