The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Swans take on Leeton-Whitton Crows in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans will be coming into the Western Derby fresh but know they will have to be careful of a Leeton-Whitton side coming into the clash with confidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.