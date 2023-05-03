The Griffith Swans will be coming into the Western Derby fresh but know they will have to be careful of a Leeton-Whitton side coming into the clash with confidence.
The Swans will make the short trip down Irrigation Way looking to continue their undefeated start to the season, but the Crows are coming into the game in search of back-to-back wins, having picked up their first points since 2021.
Coach Greg Dreyer knows his side will need to be ready to face a tough test regardless of the contrasting starts to the season.
"Griffith and Leeton love to play each other. They had a good win against Narrandera, and everyone had sort of written them off completely," he said.
" We certainly haven't proved anything yet, and Leeton always lifts for us. We have had some tense battles over the last couple of years."
There will also be a sense of occasion for the clash with the Crows side set to feature four-time premiership player Grant Birchall.
"That should get a decent crowd, and he isn't too long retired," he said.
"He will be a very good player. They (forward-line) played very well against Ganmain, but he will be a different calibre to anyone they would have gone up against."
Dreyer has stressed that his side needs to prepare for this game as they would any other as they hunt for consistent four-quarter footy.
"Most of the stuff that we talk about is how we prepare ourselves, and regardless of who we are playing against, you have to prepare ourselves well," he said.
"It is as much mentally challenging and having the right attitude as it is physically preparing.
"We had a lot of lapses in our play last year, so we are really trying to work on our preparation as a whole and playing four-quarters of footy; that is our challenge at the moment."
Off the back of the win over Ganmain, the atmosphere around the group has been good, but Dreyer stressed his side still has work to do.
"We have had a good couple of weeks of training, and the vibe around the place is pretty good," he said.
"To beat Ganmain at Ganmain was a nice reward after the preseason and the last couple of years, but it is only two games into the season. I think Ganmian losing as they did against Tigers made have given us a better idea of where they are sitting."
