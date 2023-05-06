The Area News
Shontai Lee Hardwick convicted of driving while licence cancelled and driving while disqualified

May 6 2023 - 10:00am
Disqualified driver sentenced to 15 months jail
A magistrate has told a Griffith woman she has "run out of rope" after sentencing her to a 15 month intensive corrections order for two charges of driving without a licence.

