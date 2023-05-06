Disqualified driver sentenced to 15 months jail

A magistrate has told a Griffith woman she has "run out of rope" after sentencing her to a 15 month intensive corrections order for two charges of driving without a licence.
Shontai Lee Hardwick, 40, appeared in Griffith Local Court on May 3 to be sentenced to driving while licence cancelled and driving while disqualified.
Hardwick had earlier entered pleas of guilty to both charges.
According to documents tendered to court, around 9.35pm on December 5, 2022, police saw Hardwick at a Banna Avenue service station, fueling a 2006 Mazda 6 sedan.
Officers said Hardwick opened the boot and bonnet and appeared to look inside until police left the area.
Hardwick left the service station onto Olympic Street without the car's headlights on before police stopped her.
After speaking with Hardwick, officers checked her record to find her licence had been cancelled.
The charge of driving while disqualified arose when police observed Hardwick driving a Toyota Prado at the intersection of Little Road and Howlong Crescent around 4.20pm on January 17, 2023.
Officers followed the Toyota as it turned onto Middleton Avenue, then Walla Avenue and then as it turned into a caravan park on Walla Avenue.
As police came to a stop they observed Hardwick switch seats in the car, before exiting the vehicle.
Police spoke to her and a record check revealed Hardwick was disqualified from driving.
Hardwick's legal representative Jenni Bridges told the court her client had completed the traffic offenders course and said it was a 'big wake up call'.
Ms Bridges said Harwick had told her that she had behaved like "an idiot in hindsight". Ms Bridges told the court Hardwick had sold her car since completing the traffic course.
Ms Bridges said her client was struggling with her mental health and had sought help to address it, and had lost identity documents in a house fire which made obtaining a licence more difficult.
She conceded the threshold for a custodial sentence had been crossed but said Hardwick's efforts to seek help and change her behaviour meant an intensive correction order could be considered.
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted while there was nothing remarkable about the offences, Hardwick's record was lengthy.
"By my count there are 11 serious driving matters on her record," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan said that included matters of driving while disqualified which had previously led to custodial sentences.
He noted from the sentencing assessment report Hardwick expressed regret but focused on the impact the charges had on her, rather than the risk to community safety.
"Another significant factor is her drug and alcohol use which has been destructive of her familial relationships," he said.
Mr Khan said Hardwick had "well and truly crossed the threshold" and warned further offences of the same nature would leave no room to consider alternatives to jail.
Taking into account subjective matter tendered which showed some insight into her offending, Mr Khan sentenced Hardwick to an aggregate sentence of 15 months to be served through a supervised intensive corrections order.
He said while early guilty pleas usually entitled a discount in sentencing, Hardwick's record meant she received no discount for her early plea.
Hardwick will be subject to a curfew from 9pm to 7am for three months and for the charge of driving while licence cancelled was disqualified from driving for 12 months from May 3.
For the charge of driving while disqualified she was disqualified for 12 months from May 3.
