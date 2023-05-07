The Area News
Errol David Charles fined $1000 and to spend five months off road after convictions

May 7 2023 - 11:00am
Driver to spend five months off road
Driver to spend five months off road

A Griffith man will spend five months off the road and pay $1000 in fines after he was convicted of drug driving.

