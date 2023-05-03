Griffith's Curry and Jam fundraiser has been cancelled due to low ticket sales, though the event is down but not out.
The Curry and Jam evening of food, drink and music usually provides the Country Education Fund with their premier fundraiser for a year, but with days to go and fewer ticket sales than hoped - the organisers made the call that the seventh year of the event would not be going ahead.
Craig O'Keefe from the Country Education Fund said that they were disappointed, but had to make a call.
He added that while there was a tendency for people to buy tickets at the last minute, they couldn't rely on such an unknown after last year's disappointing result.
"Last year we made limited funds, a bit over 4 grand. For all the work that goes into it, we thought we could do a 'Krispy Kreme day' if we're only going to make that amount," he said.
"We always get a rush in the last week but you don't know what the rush is going to be."
While the Curry and Jam fundraiser won't be held this year, Mr O'Keefe said that it could return for 2024 - and in the meantime, the CEF will be looking at other options - perhaps the Krispy Kreme day later in the year.
"I think cost of living is starting to bite with people. A night out on the grog, people are holding back on that sort of thing," he said.
"We'll get there."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
