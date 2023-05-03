The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Griffith Business Chamber to hold social networking event May 11

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Toyota co-principle, Dean Owen, and Griffith Business Chamber President, John Nikolic, is inviting businesses and employees, particularly those new to town, to attend the networking event at the Owen Toyota showroom next week. Picture by Allan Wilson
Owen Toyota co-principle, Dean Owen, and Griffith Business Chamber President, John Nikolic, is inviting businesses and employees, particularly those new to town, to attend the networking event at the Owen Toyota showroom next week. Picture by Allan Wilson

The Griffith Business Chamber will hold its second social business network event next week, with Owen Toyota to serve as the hosting venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.