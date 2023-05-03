The Griffith Business Chamber will hold its second social business network event next week, with Owen Toyota to serve as the hosting venue.
Held in conjunction with Griffith City Council, the aim is to encourage networking and form friendships between business owners and employees, particularly those new to the area.
It's hoped the success of the event will lead it to become a bimonthly feature, with retaining workers and attracting new ones to Griffith a focal aim.
The inaugural event was held late last year and Griffith Business Chamber President, John Nikolic, hopes this occasion will attract a greater attendance.
"The idea is to provide an opportunity for new and existing employees and employers to get to know one another and create enduring friendships. We hope this will assist with worker retention in Griffith," Mr Nikolic said.
"Our area is suffering a worker shortage. Part of the problem is attracting workers here, but also keeping them.
"Some of the feedback we've heard from members is that people move here but, for various reasons, find it difficult to form friendships and connections, spurring them to move to other regional centres.
"Participants can come along and mingle in an informal and social setting. We're especially hoping to attract new employees who haven't been in town long to help create and foster connections, enticing them to stay in town."
Owen Toyota has been a proud member of the business chamber for decades and Mr Nikolic says the dealership will be a top venue for the evening.
READ MORE
"They're a prominent part of the Griffith business scene and have helped with various causes over the years. We're very pleased to have them as the host employer on this occasion," he said.
"In the meantime, we will also be approaching other major employers around town who might like to open their doors to host future events."
Owen Toyota dealer principle, Dean Owen, said it's a privilege for the team to host the upcoming event.
"These opportunities to meet others from various industries and establish social bonds, are incredibly important to the fabric of Griffith's business scene," Mr Owen said.
"There's always the possibility of businesses collaborating in some capacity down the track for various initiatives, so it's worthwhile getting to know the faces behind the brand names of our city."
Employers and employees from across the business community are encouraged to attend the free social business network which will be held May 11 from 5pm until 7pm at Owen Toyota.
Light nibbles and beverages will be provided and those wishing to RSVP can click here.
Businesses interested in hosting upcoming events should contact griffithsocialbusinessnetwork@gmail.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.