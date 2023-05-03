DPC Roosters haven't had to wait long to start their redemption arc in 2023 and will get the chance to exact some revenge when they take on the Leeton Greens this weekend.
It will be the first time the two sides have met in Group 20 since the 2022 grand final, and the Roosters will be looking to get one back over the Greens.
For the DPC side, they have recruited well over the off-season, and they will be hoping the added strength will make the difference in 2023.
Their best chance of success this weekend will be from ensuring they are able to keep their discipline in order, as that hampered their strong start against the Blueheelers last weekend when they lost two players to the sin bin.
For the Greens, they will be looking to better their last season's record against the Roosters in the regular season, which saw them drop both games, which was the only game they lost at home in 2022.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
