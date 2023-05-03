The Area News
DPC Roosters take on Leeton Greens in Group 20 first grade

By Liam Warren
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:06am
DPC Roosters haven't had to wait long to start their redemption arc in 2023 and will get the chance to exact some revenge when they take on the Leeton Greens this weekend.

