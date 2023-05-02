The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Winter Competition race three

By Ron Anson
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It been a while since we have seen Meg Signor on the Hill, and then it's only 3 or 4 times per year during holiday periods, so few paid much attention to the visitor last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.