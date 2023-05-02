It been a while since we have seen Meg Signor on the Hill, and then it's only 3 or 4 times per year during holiday periods, so few paid much attention to the visitor last Saturday.
Unbeknown to most is that back in Canberra Meg trains for triathlons, and so in retrospect, it was no surprise that with a modest handicap of only 6 minutes, she would blitz the field romping home minutes ahead of the next runner and recording the fastest female time.
Richard West proved that last week's 1st place was not a one-off as this week he claimed 2nd place which propelled him to joint competition leader with 12th-placed Jeremy Woodhouse.
Once is OK, twice Hmmm, a 3rd week on the podium may require stewards to call upon veterinarian and 4th place Georgia Grimmond to take a swab.
Tania Moore claimed 3rd. Pharmacist Sean Dodd claimed 5th position. Reflecting one sees a general stayer, unexpectantly a joint competition leader, a veterinarian and a pharmacist all in the top 5, maybe a full stewards enquiry is required.
The short course also presented a few surprises with itinerate runners taking out the top two podium positions. Bede Kenny recording the 3rd fastest time, finished 1st, then 2 seconds later came Angus Munro.
RELATED
Another strong performance from Nicole Salton strengthened her lead in the competition. Lucy and Michael Johns were 4th and 5th respectively then Jai Kenny posted the fastest short course time.
Nate Mingay was 7th followed by Danial Restagno well ahead of his dad Vince. Opting for the short course this week Simon and Lisa Croce made it into the top 10.
The Feral's were pleased to welcome from the UK Liz Hancock's two brothers and nephew to the 'Hill", they opted to join the short course walkers. Congratulations to all Feral's that participated in the Narrandera Town2Beech last Sunday.
Nate Mingay was 1st in the kids 1km run, Georgia Grimmond was 3rd woman in the 7km run and Chris Fuchs taking advantage of Aidan Fattore being on holidays claimed 1st in the 21km half marathon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.