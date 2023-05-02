The club's youngest driver for the day was Harrison Miles, having his first ever race on the Griffith track, in the Novice Class. Harrison drove super well, completing every race, in a very commendable fashion. Great work Harrison! Griffith Kart Members Brodie Tropeano and Koa Patten were able to qualify 5th and 6th respectively in the Rookies. As the day progressed, both youngsters gained on the leaders. Koa Patten from Albury, who was stepping up into the bigger class for the first time, set the fastest lap in heat 2, and Brodie Tropeano also the quickest lap in heat 3.

