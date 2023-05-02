An amazing atmosphere surrounded a weekend of brilliant racing as Griffith Kart Club hosted the 25th 2023 Riverina Cup, with 83 karts in attendance, from Sydney, South Coast, Canberra, Orange, Dubbo & Albury.
Club President Brendon Zambon felt the weekend went off without a hitch.
"The racing/weekend ran like clockwork," he said.
"There were no serious incidents and very few minor incidents, which is a credit to both drivers and officials. After many hours of maintenance, track work and organisation, I am very proud of everyone on our committee and those from the club that helped.
"The most rewarding part is seeing everyone enjoy it. The smile on the kids' faces and their parents are all I need to see to know it was all worth the effort and a job well done by all."
The club's youngest driver for the day was Harrison Miles, having his first ever race on the Griffith track, in the Novice Class. Harrison drove super well, completing every race, in a very commendable fashion. Great work Harrison! Griffith Kart Members Brodie Tropeano and Koa Patten were able to qualify 5th and 6th respectively in the Rookies. As the day progressed, both youngsters gained on the leaders. Koa Patten from Albury, who was stepping up into the bigger class for the first time, set the fastest lap in heat 2, and Brodie Tropeano also the quickest lap in heat 3.
The final on Sunday morning, saw a four-way battle for that top step. Hayne, Hayden Mules, Patten and Tropeano raced brilliantly. It was exceptionally close, 2 wide, 4 karts separated by only 2 kart lengths on numerous occasions, without incident. It is a credit to all these young drivers. Hayne was able to just hold on, with Patten 2nd, and Tropeano racing with the DR team 3rd.
Oliver Griffiths and Eli Patten (Albury), both club members, raced in the Junior Light Division.
Patten was impressive, qualifying first, with Oliver in 6th. Griffiths raced well all weekend, mid back, in a tight field of 13 karts. After securing a win in the first heat, Eli was not able to match the pace of Asker Sendall, South Coast, who won the division, Patten 2nd. Griffith Club racers George Miles and Antonio Torino performed well in the Junior Heavies. Miles, who races in an age division above his birth date, was fast.
Qualifying second, then having to battle hard, George finished a very respectful 4th. Tropeano was mid pack, but in a very competitive bunch. A solid result, to race home in 6th position. Local Brock Crossingham, was able to qualify 2nd in the Senior Performance Light Class.
A great weekend of competitive driving from Brock, and he was able to secure the 2nd step on the podium. Trevor Whitby, the senior steerer from Narrandera proved once again why he is one of the nations best. Qualifying first, and then dominating, a momentary brain fade in the final cost Whitby the victory, having to be content with 2nd place. Jamie Prendergast raced well, to drive home in 7th.
Kris Centofanti, Jamie Panarello and Brendon Zambon led the local charge in the Tag Restricted. With Centofanti learning early in the weekend that wheel nuts really do help, the three locals were improving each race, and looked set to have an impact in the final.
However, the cold tyres and fast sweeping first corner saw a racing incident where Centofanti was spun, leaving Panarello no option but to take the contact and find the bark trap. Centofanti 4th, Zambon 5th, and Panarello managing to race home in 9th. Club Member Graham Winnel was very quick early in the 4SS class and raced home into 3rd.
The main event, the Riverina Cup Champions for 2023 were presented. The Rapmund family, who very proudly established this event awarded the perpetual trophies.
