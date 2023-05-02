The Black and Whites have started their path to redemption in the League Tag competition after a commanding win to start the season.
It was a strong start from the Panthers, who made the trip out to Lake Cargelligo to take on the Sharks, and a double to Moerai Makonia got them off on the right foot.
Niumai Serukabaivata also got across for two tries to see the Panthers secure an 18-0 victory.
In a surprise result, the Mallee Chicks were able to take points off the Leeton Greens.
A try each to Emma Bayley and Caitlin Kelly and two successful conversions from Bree Franklin were enough to hand the West Wyalong side a 12-6 win over Leeton, with Sophie McGregor crossing for the Greens.
A double to Dylan Javens and one each to Kayla Panazzolo and Alannah Starr helped the Blueheelers start the season with an 18-6 win over DPC, with Ellen Frost getting over for the Roosters.
In the final game, Hay was able to make a strong start with a 30-10 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
