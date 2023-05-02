The Griffith Blacks had revenge on their mind when they took on the Waratahs in the Women's, and it got served after they came away 32-5 victory.
It was the first time the sides had met since the Waratahs knocked the Blacks out of finals last season, and the home side was able to make a fast start as, after forcing a turnover, the Griffith side went coast to coast to see Amelia Lolotonga over in the corner.
The Blacks were dominant in the scrums, having won multiple against the feed, and after an unfortunate injury for the Waratahs, Sophia Kelsey was able to find her way over after darting from the back of a scrum.
Amie Fazekas was able to get over right before halftime to complete a first have in which the Blacks had dominated to head into the break with a 15-0 lead.
The Blacks were able to keep their foot on the throat in the second half as Kelsey was able to spot a gap in the Waratahs line, and despite the best efforts of the Waratahs defence, she was able to get over for her second of the afternoon.
It was a fifth unanswered try for the Blacks before the Waratahs were able to pull a try back through Amy Fowler.
It was only a consolation try, though, as Lele Katoa capped off a strong performance for the Blacks with a 40m break and scored another try to help the home side secure the 27-point victory.
For coach Lama Lolotonga was pleased to see the hard work at training starting to play off, with the Blacks now the only unbeaten side to start the season.
"We have been training really hard for the last month and leading into the season, so it's good to see it all come together," he said.
"The girls are looking good, and they are starting to get that fitness.
"The way they defended and the way they were passing the ball was really good. We have been really working hard on that."
The Blacks coach admitted that the memory of last season's exit was at the front of their minds.
"The memory of that will never go away. It was a talking point in the sheds, and the girls wanted to make sure that didn't happen again," he said.
The Blacks now have two weeks off before taking on Ag College.
