Griffith Blacks take down Waratahs in SIRU Women's

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 12:01pm
The Griffith Blacks had revenge on their mind when they took on the Waratahs in the Women's, and it got served after they came away 32-5 victory.

