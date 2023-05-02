It really was a case of optional defending at Hanwood Oval, as Hanwood was able to strike late to pick up their second win of the season.
The goal scoring started basically straight off the kick-off as Airlee Savage was able to turn in a rebound after a Johane Oberholzer shot was saved by the Tolland keeper, but that lead was short-lived as almost straight after the resumption of play, Tolland equalised.
Savage scored her second of the day just 10 minutes later while Bethany Piva continued her strong form in the first-grade side, scoring Hanwood's third goal inside a quarter of an hour of play.
Tolland wasn't going away and was putting plenty of pressure on the Hanwood defence, and a quick-fire double to Bernadette Blake saw the visitors able to equalise. Hanwood was able to take a 4-3 lead into the break as Savage was able to put the ball in the box for Oberholzer, who made no mistake.
The goal scoring didn't slow down in the early stages, with Tolland able to equalise six minutes after the break but just two minutes later as Oberholzer had her second.
With 15 minutes remaining, Tolland equalised once more, and the game looked destined for a draw before Arnika Jasnos made a run from defence and took aim from range and found the back of the net.
RELATED
Piva was able to put the game to bed with two minutes remaining to see Hanwood able to come away with a 7-5 victory.
Coach Anthony Zuccato was proud of the way his side kept themselves in the game.
"They didn't give up, and they stayed in it right until the end," he said. "The defence wasn't a high priority for both teams, but we happy that we were able to come away with the points."
It is the second week in a row that the result has been decided in the final five minutes, and Zuccato praised the work of the girls who have stepped up.
"Last week, we wouldn't have been able to do it without all of the reserve grade girls," he said. "They had to step up to help us out last week; otherwise, we would have been nowhere near that.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.