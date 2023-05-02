The Area News
Hanwood take points against Tolland in Leonard Cup

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
May 2 2023
It really was a case of optional defending at Hanwood Oval, as Hanwood was able to strike late to pick up their second win of the season.

Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

