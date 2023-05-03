LOCAL LEADER: Parade planned for 2023 Multicultural Festival

Planning for Griffith's Multicultural Festival is evolving. This year a parade is planned.
Organisations and community groups would be welcome to gather and participate in the parade and anyone who would like to participate in the planning of the parade would be welcome to make contact.
Parades bring communities together, both as spectators and participation and would be a great addition to the festival.
A plethora of information from the communities, keeps rising, from visa to general everyday issues. This leads to the need for a multicultural resource centre be established in Griffith to cater for the increase in migration and community services.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District presentations at the monthly meetings have been of great interest and well received. To be aware and to learn about diseases circulation during these times, worldwide as well as closer to home and how to protect yourself is knowledge worth having.
Meanwhile, the Business Connect free information on small business and what they can assist in small business succeed was held last Saturday afternoon and for those who were able to attend it sure was worth attending.
For those that couldn't attend but would like to have the benefits of the free consultations, you can schedule an appointment with the consultants anytime.
The NSW Government has also established a business concierge at Service NSW who is always available to assist existing and startups business locally at any time.
Feel free to contact Multicultural Council of Griffith if you would like to schedule a meeting with any of the consultants to help with your business ventures.
