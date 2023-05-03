The Area News
Griffith Multicultural Festival organisers plan for parade as part of the event in 2023

By Carmel La Rocca
May 3 2023 - 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Parade planned for 2023 Multicultural Festival
Planning for Griffith's Multicultural Festival is evolving. This year a parade is planned.

