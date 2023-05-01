Visa and immigration workshop on May 8

The Area News
MDAA and the Community Centre are hosting a workshop on visas and immigration on May 8

Griffith's Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association will be hosting a special workshop for people with disabilities, with lessons from visa applications and immigration all the way to the art of self-care.

