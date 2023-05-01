Visa and immigration workshop on May 8

Griffith's Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association will be hosting a special workshop for people with disabilities, with lessons from visa applications and immigration all the way to the art of self-care.
From 1.30 pm to 4.30pm on May 8, Griffith Community Centre and MDAA will be hosting the workshops along with a service 'meet and greet' to help connect with clients and inform those who need it of what is available.
MDAA's Griffith advocate Soheil Derakhshan took up the job in December, and said that he hoped to further connect with the community through a great day of learning and socialisation.
He added that he hoped to see many at the visa workshop, with the application process causing frequent issues.
"It's got a good session on visa and immigration information for people who come, that's done by a solicitor, they advise on issues to do with visa and how to go about it," he said.
"In the time that I have been here, that has been one of the issues that has cropped up a lot."
READ MORE
In addition, the day will feature a workshop on self-care methods from art, to aromatherapy and meditation.
He emphasised that the connections would go two ways - with MDAA hoping to inform people of the services available while learning what else they can do to help.
"I'd love to see more people come. Then we can get information to them, and we can also learn how better to serve them ... it's a collaborative work between all the people in this space," Mr Derakhshan said.
"We are here to create an atmosphere for people to feel comfortable and get informed about how we can serve them better."
RSVP's are critical and can be made by contacting the MDAA on eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.