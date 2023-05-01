Police have welcomed a slew of new CCTV cameras installed around Griffith.
Detective Inspector Tim Clark said the new additions will be of great aid in combating crime and charging offenders in the city.
"This is something we absolutely welcome and will help us immensely. They will not only be crucial for investigative purposes but will also act as deterrents," Inspector Clark said.
"When people are aware they are in an area covered by CCTV, they tend to think twice before doing anything."
He said police are also working with council on other locations that might be suitable for cameras in future.
"This is an ongoing process our crime prevention officer is engaged with and we look forward to seeing what comes out of that going forward."
The 48 new cameras, located in various parts of the CBD including Yambil Street and Banna Avenue, also include 19 in City Park and brings the total number of cameras in the city to 77.
Police will now have the ability to monitor the street in real time from the station or to extract footage where required.
The high-resolution cameras are capable of recording 24/7 from all angles and are installed at intersections and high-traffic areas, as well as the City Park playground and BBQ facilities.
They were funded by a commonwealth government grant aiming to support local communities address crime and antisocial behaviour.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said the safety of residents and visitors to the city is a top priority.
"These new cameras will assist police in their investigations and provide valuable evidence in the event of an incident," he said.
"The cameras will act as a deterrent for anti-social behaviour and will help reduce instances of vandalism and graffiti, helping to keep the area clean and well-maintained."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
