What do builders use to protect concrete surfaces?

It's crucial to know the different ways you can protect your concrete surfaces from damage and wear. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Concrete is great. It's tough as nails, easy to install, and incredibly versatile. But it's not bulletproof. Whether you're a homeowner or a tradie, it's crucial to know the different ways you can protect your concrete surfaces from damage and wear.



It's never a bad idea to enlist professional tradies and construction chemical suppliers when tackling a job like this, since regulations can be quite stringent, but if you just want to brush up on the basics, we've got your back!

Sealers

Sealers are a popular method builders use to protect concrete surfaces. There's a range of sealers like acrylic, epoxy, and urethane. Each one has its pros and cons, depending on the specific situation.

Acrylic sealers are commonly used on concrete surfaces. They're a breeze to apply and dry in a jiffy, perfect for when time is of the essence. They also give a shiny finish, sprucing up your concrete surfaces. However, they're not as hard-wearing as other sealers and may need more regular touch-ups.

Epoxy sealers are another top choice for safeguarding concrete surfaces. They offer a robust, long-lasting coating that can endure heavy foot traffic and harsh weather. They're also stain and chemical-resistant, making them a top pick for garages and areas prone to spills. But, they're trickier to apply than acrylic sealers and might need specialised gear.

Urethane sealers are the toughest sealers for concrete surfaces. They provide a thick, rugged coating that protects your concrete from damage caused by heavy machinery. They're also UV-resistant and less likely to discolour or fade. However, they cost more than other sealers and might need a pro to install.

Coatings

Besides sealers, builders might also use coatings to protect concrete surfaces. Coatings are usually applied as a thin layer on the concrete surface, offering extra protection against damage and wear. Like sealers, coatings come in various types, including acrylic, epoxy, and polyurea. Coatings are easy to apply, but they might not offer as much protection as sealers or densifiers and might not suit all concrete surfaces, depending on the type of coating you're looking at.

Acrylic coatings are similar to acrylic sealers, providing a glossy finish that improves the look of your concrete surfaces. But, they're not as long-lasting as other coatings and might need more regular touch-ups.

Epoxy coatings offer a strong, durable coating that can handle heavy foot traffic and harsh weather. They're also stain and chemical-resistant, making them a top pick for garages and areas prone to spills. Like epoxy sealers, they're more challenging to apply than acrylic coatings and might need specialised gear.

Polyurea coatings are the toughest coatings for concrete surfaces. They provide a thick, rugged layer of protection that can withstand heavy machinery. They're also UV-resistant and less likely to discolour or fade. However, they cost more than other coatings and might need a pro to install.

Densifiers

Builders might also use concrete densifiers to protect surfaces. These chemical solutions penetrate the concrete surface and react with the calcium hydroxide, creating a harder, denser surface. This helps protect your concrete surfaces from abrasion, weathering, and chemical exposure.

A bonus of using concrete densifiers is that they're relatively easy to apply and need minimal upkeep. They are, however, quite harsh, as they induce chemical changes to the top layers of concrete in order to create the maximum level of protection possible. They also do not substantially alter the appearance of concrete, meaning indoor applications with a need for a more polished look might need to turn to a sealer and/or coating instead.

Tough stuff, tougher choices

When selecting what's best for your project, odds are it's not just about which one is the cheapest or looks prettiest if you want the job done properly. When choosing between these different concrete protection solutions, you need to consider factors like the specific use case, required durability, climate, the level of daily wear and tear, exposure, and others. Make sure the product you pick works well with the concrete you're using.

Also, consider the prep work needed before applying the product. Some sealers and coatings might need the surface cleaned, etched, or sanded before application. Failing to prep the surface properly might result in the product not sticking well, leading to early failure.

Keep in mind that while sealers, coatings, and densifiers can offer protection against damage and wear, they're not a magic fix. Concrete surfaces can still crack, spall, or suffer other forms of damage over time. Regular maintenance, like cleaning and sealing, can help prolong the life of your concrete surfaces and prevent more severe damage.

Besides picking the right product, following the manufacturer's instructions when applying it is vital. This includes using the proper safety gear, like gloves and eye protection, and making sure the area is well-ventilated.