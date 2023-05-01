Griffith's Grainmother Brewing Supplies is looking to expand, with the businesses operators on the hunt for a larger outlet to trade from.
With their current location in The Crystal Arcade set to be taken over by another business, the search has been underway for a month with little success.
In the two years or so since the Grainmother opened, the supplier has been increasingly in demand, with companies from as far away as America and Canada purchasing their products.
Operator Adam Gaffey says while he and his partner, Megan Tai, are now in negotiations on a new premises, time has almost run out.
"It's been difficult trying to find something that fits our budget and yet is big enough to allow us to expand," Mr Gaffey said.
"We were meant to be out last week but managed to extend the deadline. We now need to be out by May 5.
"We're hopeful of a place we are negotiating over at the moment but we will see how it goes.
"Worst case scenario, we could use our UVA outlet on Altin Street but essentially it would be like double handling and I don't think operating everything there would be operational-friendly.
"I envision we would need an office three time the size of what we have, and we would need to employ someone in a co-coordinator, retail/sales role."
"We also plan to eventually delve into areas that compliment brewing, including food manufacturing like sausage-making and barbecuing. I think that would work particularly well in Griffith."
Mr Gaffey says home brewing as well as commercial brewing on a niche or boutique scale is constantly growing, thus allowing Grainmother more opportunities to reach the regional market further.
"We're planning to eventually delve into areas that compliment brewing, including equipment for food manufacturing like sausage-making and barbecuing. I think that would work particularly well in the Griffith area," he said.
"There's only a few of those kinds of suppliers operating in the Riverina so I think there are opportunities we haven't yet captured," he said.
"Home brewing has become especially popular since the pandemic. Nowadays there really isn't any reason you can't brew a product that's just as good as what's commercially available. And that's also leading the popularity of microbreweries. The phenomenon is almost akin to boutique restaurants and eateries."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
