The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The outside wall of the Gem Hotel has been brightened with a powerful mural of a local WWI medic

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Reuben Boughtwood, or Reubszz, halfway through his work on the mural. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Artist Reuben Boughtwood, or Reubszz, halfway through his work on the mural. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The side of the Gem Hotel is nicely decorated with a beautiful mural in honour of a local war medic, thanks to artist Reuben Boughtwood and the Griffith War Memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.