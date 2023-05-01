While it was a blast of winter on Saturday morning, that didn't kill the excitement levels as Griffith Netball completed its move to the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
The youngest players were finally given the treat of playing on the new courts as the first round of the winter competition took place on Saturday.
The under 10s and 11s were the lucky first group to try out the new surface alongside the 8s and 9s in the 11am timeslot.
The Stars were able to make a strong start to the season as they came away with a 26-5 win over North Stars, while Benny Mahon Constructions started their season with a 35-goal win.
It was a low-scoring tight tussle in the final of the 10s and 11s game, but it was the Little Firebirds who came away with a 6-0 win over Flaming Foxes.
In the early game of the 8s and 9s as the Panthers made a strong start to their season with a 25-1 win over Netstars.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
