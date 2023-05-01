The Area News
Griffith Ladies Golf May 1

By Annie Hicks
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Congratulations to Kathy King, who handled the conditions well on Saturday. Kathy managed the Par event and had a day out on the course coming in with a sensational score of +8 which was the best score of the day by a country mile, to win both Division One (0-27) and the Regional Theatre Double Pass. Donna Dossetor was the runner up with -1.

Local News

