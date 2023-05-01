Congratulations to Kathy King, who handled the conditions well on Saturday. Kathy managed the Par event and had a day out on the course coming in with a sensational score of +8 which was the best score of the day by a country mile, to win both Division One (0-27) and the Regional Theatre Double Pass. Donna Dossetor was the runner up with -1.
Division Two (28-54) winner was Dale Spence who came in with -1. Two shots back was runner up Robyn Kefford. Balls ran down to -5 and the winners were L Hedditch, E Graham, Y Couper, R Alpen, W Mead, C Cunial and K Tyson.
On Wednesday the event was a Stroke Round and there were sufficient numbers for two divisions.
Congratulations also to Lyn Hedditch who played a terrific game in near perfect conditions and came in with 67 nett, the best score of the day winning Division One (0-27). Kathy King was the runner up with a neat and tidy 71 nett. Pat Pauling carded 75 nett and was the Division Two (28-54) winner. Runner up was Will Mead with 77 nett.
NTP's winners were Division One - Dorian Radue. Division Two - Lyn Hedditch.
Balls ran down to 77 nett and the winners were D Dossetor, R Alpen, E Graham, C Eade, Y Couper and D Ellerton.
Today's event is a Stableford. On Saturday there will be a Stroke Round for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Valetine Modes, 2nd Round GNSW medal and Veterans County Championships.
A last reminder that our Griffith City Women's Open Tournament is on May 10. Entries will close shortly, so get your name down if you wish to play.
