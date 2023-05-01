The Griffith Cycle Club is hoping to draw interest and increase it's membership base with a come and try 50 kilometre ride planned this Sunday.
Already between 30 and 40 riders are locked in for what is hoped to become a regular feature focused on off-road riding.
The scenic cycle will start from the Yenda Diggers Club and take cyclists 25 kilometres to the top of Mount Bingar in the Conaparra National Park.
Participants will then make their way back via the rear of Casella Wines and to the Yenda Diggers Club where a barbecue and refreshments will be provided.
Committee member, Grant Elwin, hopes to see a good deal of interest.
"We've had come and try events in the past but this is something different - we're focused on getting off the beaten track," Mr Elwin said.
"I would like to make this a permanent feature, depending on the level of interest and feedback gained.
"Participants don't need to do the entire circuit if they can't and can rest where needed
"This is also an opportunity to promote events at the Diggers Club which is why the barbecue is happening there and the ride is starting and finishing that location," he said.
The ride will start at 9am this Sunday, May 6.
For further details contact Mr Elwin on 0408 012 114.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
