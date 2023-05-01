Josh Stapleton, playing in a single stableford with 96 players, set the course alight last Saturday at the Griffith Golf Club.
He fired a phenomenal eight under 63, probably the lowest score ever on the new course. He went out in five under par 31, carding birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th. The birdies are the 10th, 12th, 15th and 16th for 32 home and 47 points.
Runner-up with a normal winning score of 40 points as Tony Catanzariti, nailing a birdie on the 16th.
Grant Semmler 36 points, made it two in a week, taking out B Grade Mike Gaffey is 35 points runner-up.
Andries De Meyer 38points won C Grade, carding eight three-pointers, on a countback over Leeton visitor Keaton Hyde 38 points runner-up, carding a birdie on the 4th.
There were 13 visitors from Leeton.
Pins to 4th Nathan Carn, 7th & 15th Joshua Helson, 8th David Doig, 11th. Alf Franchi, 16th. Wayne Alpen.
Another strong field of 71 players contested a medley single stableford last Sunday.
Peter Henderson, 37 points, won an A Grade over Chris Richards, 36 points, on a countback over Gerry Cox and James Wythes.
Andrew Oates 38 points, best in B Grade, Tent McFadzean 36 points runner-up.
Andrew Quarisa, 39 points, won C Grade from Pat McNamara, 38 points.
Pins to 8th. Taoloa Toru, 15th. Okatoi Woetai. 16th. Tuiru Phillip.
The Club is mourning the loss of former members and supporter Reg Gilbert, at the great age of 99 years, funeral is tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.00am, graveside.
The Riverina Golf Championships will be played at Leeton this coming Sunday, May 7. Bookings are essential. Tee-off times between 8.00am-9.30am. Both scratch and handicap events.
The $30 entry includes a lite lunch.
Next week's mid-week competition will be held on Tuesday, May 9. due to the Griffith City Ladies Open on Wednesday, May 10.
Today's and Thursday's events are single Stableford, May monthly medal a single stroke on Saturday. A special Mother's Day medley single stableford on Sunday.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 36 players in two grades.
Gerry Cox, 36 points, won Div.1 on a countback over John Brennick, 36 points.
Byron James, 42 points, won Div..2, Graeme Gifford, 40 points, second.
Pins to 4th. John Brennick, 15th. Paul De Mamiel, 16th. Ken Alpen.
Last Monday's round of the Cudmore-Williams Trophy with Leeton has been postponed to later in the year.
A field of 73 players contested the Anzac Day medley single Stableford.
Sim Tuitivaki, 38 points, won A Grade; Martin Sweeney, 36 points, runner-up.
Ben Elwin 42 points best in B Grade best in B Grade from Marcus Blanch 38 points.
Anthony Piromalli, with a great score of 45 points, won a C Grade, unlucky Blake Ritorto is 43 points second.
Pins to 7th. Illsoni Koroi, 15th, Tiuru Phillip, 16th. Trevor Richards.
Vouchers to 33 points.
Last Wednesday's single stableford with 28 players in two grades.
Grant Semmler, 41 points, won Div.1, Gerry Cox runner-up. Div.2 Albert Donadel 36 points. Bruno Musitano is 34 points second. Pins. 7th Albert Donadel, 15th Aaron Webb, 16th Brendon Hicken.
