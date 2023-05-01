Police chase suspect into orchard

Police from the Griffith Highway Patrol took an early morning run, after attempting to stop a car for a random breath test.
Just after 9.15 in the morning on April 28, officers attempted to stop a red sedan on Brayne Road for a random test - but when the vehicle failed to stop, police pursued.
The vehicle fled to Combe Road, when the 26-year-old driver fled the car. He swam through the neighbouring canal and escaped into a fruit orchard.
Police searched the area for the man, before catching him in another orchard nearby. He was escorted to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop, driving without a license and resisting police.
Inquiries are ongoing.
Rounding out the month, a 25 year old man on his L-plates was stopped on April 30 for a breath test after he tried to evade patrols.
The learner driver recorded a positive RBT result, and was charged with low-range drink-driving after a second test at the station confirmed the result.
He will appear before Griffith Local Court in June.
