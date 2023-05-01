Work is well underway for the Darlington Point subdivision, with hopes of completion in June next year.
A public exhibition of a Development Control Plan setting out proposed guidelines for properties in the subdivision ended late last month, and pipe work is set to be laid in a matter of weeks.
It comes as part of the first stage of works, including survey set-out and excavation for the road network, and planning for the procurement of sewer and stormwater material.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor, Ruth McRae, says the desired timeline will depend an array of factors but council has sights fixed on that date.
"It was on the books as a priority before the council merger in 2016 and it certainly remains so," she said.
"Housing availability is scarce. Those trying to get into the market are having a serious challenge. This is great for Darlington Point and we're hopeful the final result will sell itself," Cr McRae said.
The subdivision, which will be located in Young Street, is an effort to ease the housing shortage in Darlington Point and will comprise of 55 allotments, ranging in size from 725m2 to 1,052m2.
"If everything is on plan, we hope to see the subdivision ready by June next year. Having said that, we are at the mercy of outside influences and stakeholders. June 24 is our date but there's a lot that needs to happen between now and then," Cr McRae said.
"The level of compliance when creating a new subdivision is quite overwhelming, including assessment of environmental and cultural impacts. Contractors and supply chain issues are coming up with every program at the moment, and we do our best to ensure things progress within a reasonable time frame."
Murrumbidgee Council's General Manager John Scarce said the project has the potential to attract new families to the area, bringing economic benefits for local businesses, schools and other service providers.
It's understood a 2022 survey of Murrumbidgee Business Operators showed 21 per cent of respondents believed a lack of affordable housing was the main reason their business had experienced difficulty finding suitable staff.
"Residents will see extensive excavation work as the project progresses with public utilities, such as water, sewer, electricity, gas and roads, to be installed in the coming months.
"The construction project will mean increased trucks and machinery on local streets so we're reminding people to stay alert and keep themselves and their families safe," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
