If you've got some spare time...

Good things rarely happen by chance. It takes work for things to be delivered.
A great example is Griffith's Terry Walsh. For 16 years he led the organisation of the city's Anzac Day commemorations.
It might just be one day during the year, but it's a big effort to bring together all the ingredients that make it what it is.
Mr Walsh started out by helping a mate with the job and then kept working to over a decade and a half to keep the legacy going.
Not every positive thing in the community requires the same level of effort and commitment but it does point to a universal truth - the work has to be done.
Many volunteer organisations are seeing fewer and fewer people offer their time to help.
It's not just the stereotypical idea of a community organisation like Rotary or Vinnies - organisations in Griffith and beyond could use some extra help.
Mr Walsh will be handing over to a new generation of RSL Sub Branch members but he'll still be around to offer advice when they they need it.
As they say, many hands make light work.
While not everyone may have know who Mr Walsh or the people who've helped him deliver the city's Anzac Day services, their work is appreciated.
And that's one of the keys to the lifestyle we enjoy in Griffith and regional Australia - people offering their time to help the broader community.
So if you have a few hours perhaps there's a group or organisation who would love to get an extra pair of hands.
Declan Rurenga, editor
Declan Rurenga, editor
