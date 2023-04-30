Hanwood has continued their strong start to the Pascoe Cup season after coming away from their first 'home' game of the season with a commanding win.
After both sides felt each other out in the early stages of the game, Jordan DeMarco's goal opened the floodgates.
Will Piva found the back of the net while DeMarco had his second within 10 minutes of his first as Hanwood were out to a 3-0 lead after 24 minutes?
Piva scored his second soon after, while captain Daniel Andreazza found the back of the net five minutes before halftime to see Hanwood head to the break with a 5-0 advantage.
RELATED
The scoring slowed somewhat in the early stages of the second half before Luca Valensisi found the back of the net just after the hour mark.
Nicholas Kennedy found the back of the net six minutes later, and as the final whistle approached, Piva was able to complete his hat-trick and see Hanwood take an 8-0 win.
Hanwood will return home next weekend to take on Lake Albert.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.