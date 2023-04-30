The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Black and Whites see off TLU SHarks in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black and Whites were able to make a strong start to the season after seeing off a plucky TLU Sharks side in Lake Cargelligo on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.