The Black and Whites were able to make a strong start to the season after seeing off a plucky TLU Sharks side in Lake Cargelligo on Sunday.
After a feeling-out period to start the game, the Black and Whites were able to put some scoreboard pressure on the TLU side.
Brodie Mirtschin was able to find his way over the line in the 14th minute, and that was enough to break away as George Broome was able to find his way over just two minutes later.
It was another two in quick succession just after the midway point in the first half as Andrew Lavaka and Gospel Toru found their way over to see the Panthers leading 24-0 lead.
The Sharks were able to pull the margin back to 18 points at the break with a try five minutes before halftime.
It was a quick start to the second half for the TLU side, with Matthew Clark-Kell among two try scorers to see the margin closed to within a converted try with 26 minutes left.
The Black and Whites were able to push that lead back out to 16 points with tries to Sireli Vulaono and Paula Naidike.
The Sharks scored one with five minutes remaining, but the Panthers were able to hold out any late charge with a 32-24 win.
The Panthers will be at home next weekend to take on Yenda while TLU faces Hay in Lake Cargelligo.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
